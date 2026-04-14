President calls for renewal, unity and resilience in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Sinhala and Tamil New Year message, calls for renewal both physically and spiritually, highlighting that the Sinhala and Tamil New Year is the foremost cultural festival of the people of this country.

The President noted that during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, traditional customs are upheld, with priority accorded to rituals and religious observances, and activities undertaken collectively at a common auspicious time.

This shared cultural practice reflects our nation’s identity before the world and the strong socio-cultural bonds among communities, he said.

He states that national development must be shaped in harmony with cultural heritage and historical values, and that future development plans are built upon these traditions.

He also emphasizes that New Year customs promote compassion, unity, respect for others, and harmony with nature, and should be practiced throughout the year.

The President notes the country’s resilience in facing recent natural disasters and external challenges, including developments in the Middle East, and highlights the Government’s planned response to these issues.

He calls on all citizens to strengthen unity, sharing, and solidarity, and to move forward with determination to achieve the vision of ‘‘A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life’’ for all, while extending his wishes for a peaceful and joyous Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

President’s Full Message:

‘‘The Sinhala and Tamil New Year, which symbolises the aspiration for renewal both physically and spiritually, is the foremost cultural festival of the people of this country.

During the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, traditional customs are upheld, with priority accorded to rituals and religious observances, and activities undertaken collectively at a common auspicious time. This shared cultural practice vividly reflects our nation’s identity before the world, as well as the strong socio-cultural bonds that exist among our communities.

We firmly believe that the future path of national development can only be shaped in harmony with this invaluable culture and our distinguished historical heritage. Accordingly, it must be recalled that all our future development plans have been formulated upon the firm foundation of these precious traditions and cultural values.

Moreover, the common aspiration embodied in the customs and rituals associated with the solar transition is the nurturing of a compassionate individual who values togetherness, respects others, and lives in harmony with nature. I believe that the virtues and values of unity reflected in these New Year traditions should not be confined to these few days alone, but should instead be demonstrated throughout the year in our daily conduct.

In the face of the most significant recent natural disaster challenge encountered in the past year, we demonstrated to the world our resilience and capacity to withstand internal shocks. At the same time, in responding to the external challenges arising from the conflict in the Middle East, the Government has already set in motion a well-planned and effectively managed programme to overcome these difficulties.

As a nation, in overcoming these challenges together, I call upon all of you to further dedicate yourselves to enriching your lives through the values of togetherness, sharing, and solidarity exemplified during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

As we strengthen the achievements we have secured and move forward with unwavering resolve in the face of emerging challenges, I invite everyone to join hands in unity to realise the vision of ‘‘A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life’’ for all.

I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Sri Lankans for a peaceful and joyous Sinhala and Tamil New Year!’’