Opposition Leader Sajith urges unity, tradition and cultural values in New Year message

The Opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa, in his message for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year highlighted the festival as a significant cultural festival shared as a nation, built upon rich spiritual, moral, cultural, and recreational traditions that form a proud and enduring heritage, which must be protected for future generations.

The message states that any government action that creates uncertainty or fails to responsibly manage sensitive matters amounts to neglect of its duty to protect cultural traditions, and raises concerns over the recent intervention in the New Year auspicious time table (Nakath Pathraya) dispute.

He further notes that the New Year symbolizes an opportunity to move forward by learning from past shortcomings, while acknowledging that people have faced numerous challenges over the past year, especially under economic strain affecting mental well-being.

He emphasizes the need for meaningful empowerment through sustainable, long-term solutions, with a commitment to working towards such a programme in the year ahead.

The Opposition Leader’s Full Message:

“The Sinhala and Tamil New Year is the most significant cultural festival we share as a nation. Its foundation is built upon rich spiritual, moral, cultural, and recreational traditions. Through these elements, the New Year has bestowed upon us a proud and enduring heritage. It is our collective responsibility to protect and preserve this heritage for future generations.

In the process of safeguarding this legacy, any action by the government that creates uncertainty within society or fails to responsibly manage sensitive matters amounts to a neglect of its duty to protect our cultural traditions. The manner in which the government intervened in the recent dispute regarding the New Year auspicious time table (Nakath Pathraya) raises serious concerns about its regard for our cultural values.

The dawn of a New Year symbolizes an opportunity to move forward by learning from past shortcomings. It is no secret that the people of our country have faced numerous challenges over the past year. Under significant economic strain, many across all segments of society continue to struggle, often at the cost of their mental well-being. In such circumstances, what is required is not temporary relief but meaningful empowerment through sustainable, long-term solutions. I reaffirm my commitment to working tirelessly towards such a program in the year ahead.

Let us embrace the spirit of unity and harmony that the Sinhala and Tamil New Year so quietly yet powerfully teaches us.”