Pakistan proposes a second round of talks in Islamabad

Pakistan proposes a second round of talks in Islamabad

April 14, 2026   11:34 am

Pakistan has proposed hosting a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days, before the end of the ceasefire, two Pakistani officials said.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the press, said the proposal would depend on whether the parties request a different location.

One of the officials said that, despite ending without an agreement, the first talks were part of an ongoing diplomatic process rather than a one-off effort.

Source: AP
-Agencies 

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