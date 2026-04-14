Excavation conducted over suspected LTTE arms cache in Batticaloa

An excavation has been carried out yesterday (13) in the Manmunai area, within the Kattankudy Police Division in Batticaloa, following information that weapons had allegedly been buried by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) militants on a plot of land near a residence.

The operation was conducted under an order issued by the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court.

Police stated that despite digging to a depth of approximately 20 feet, no weapons were recovered from the site.

Subsequently, steps were taken to completely refill and seal the pit.

The excavation was carried out under tight security from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. yesterday (13).