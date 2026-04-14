President marks New Year with family in newly rebuilt home after Cyclone Ditwah

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has joined New Year celebration of a new house rebuilt under government compensation, after it was destroyed by the Cyclone Ditwah, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

President Anura joined this morning (14) to celebrate the new house of Indrajith Sampath Senarathna and the New Year celebrations.

The house has been built within five months under compensation given to fully damaged houses and is one of six new houses to be built within the Galnewa Divisional Secretariat for fully damaged houses, the PMD said.

Furthermore, sixty-six partially damaged houses in the Divisional Secretariat have been completed by compensation now.

The president who joined the New Year rituals of the new house along with the people of the area conveyed Sinhala and Tamil New Year wishes to all those people, it added.

The locals who welcomed the President very much also conveyed the New Year wishes to the President.

K.D. Lalkantha, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock Land and Irrrigation, Minister of Commerce and Food Security Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Home Construction and Water Management Dr. Susil Ranasinghe, Governor of North Central Province Wasantha Jinadasa, Anuradhapura District Parliament Susantha Kumara Navaratne and Parliamentarians including Parliamentary Ministers. People’s representatives including the head of local government institutions and Anuradhapura District Secretary Ranjith Wimalasuriya and the family relatives of Senarathna also joined the event.