Expressway revenue exceeds Rs. 163 million in three days

Expressway revenue exceeds Rs. 163 million in three days

April 14, 2026   02:41 pm

A total of 434,338 vehicles traveled on the expressway system during the period from April 10 to April 12, the Road Development Authority (RDA) states.

Accordingly, the Director General of the Road Development Authority, Anuradha Hettiarachchi noted that revenue exceeding Rs. 163 million was generated in three days.

Meanwhile, on April 12 alone, the revenue of Rs. 45 million was recorded, the RDA said.

The Road Development Authority also requested that if any vehicle traveling on the expressways encounters an emergency, it should be reported to the 1969 emergency call center.

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