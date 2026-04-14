Suspected associate of Dubai-based drug trafficker arrested in Wennappuwa

Suspected associate of Dubai-based drug trafficker arrested in Wennappuwa

April 14, 2026   04:32 pm

An individual involved in drug trafficking has been arrested in Dummaladeniya, Wennappuwa, police stated.

According to reports, the suspect was arrested during a raid carried out based on information received by the Walana Anti-Vice Squad.

During the operation, a stock of narcotics worth over Rs. 7.5 million was taken into police custody.

It is reported that the suspect is a main associate responsible for distributing drugs locally on behalf of a figure known as “Hightop Thushara,” who allegedly operates the narcotic trade from Dubai.

After being produced at the Wennappuwa Police Station, the suspect is expected to be questioned under detention orders.

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