Over 520,000 vehicles use expressways during festive period

Over 500,000 vehicles have used expressways over the past four days as people traveled to their hometowns to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Accordingly, a total of 520,403 vehicles used the expressway network within four days, the Road Development Authority (RDA) stated.

The Deputy Director General (Expressway Operations) of the RDA, R.A.D. Kahatapitiya stated that a total income of Rs. 196,119,425 was generated during the four-day period from April 10 to 13.

April 10 recorded the highest revenue, amounting to Rs. 59,815,450, he added.

A total of 161,847 vehicles used the expressways on April 10.