Over 520,000 vehicles use expressways during festive period

Over 520,000 vehicles use expressways during festive period

April 14, 2026   05:58 pm

Over 500,000 vehicles have used expressways over the past four days as people traveled to their hometowns to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Accordingly, a total of 520,403 vehicles used the expressway network within four days, the Road Development Authority (RDA) stated.

The Deputy Director General (Expressway Operations) of the RDA, R.A.D. Kahatapitiya stated that a total income of Rs. 196,119,425 was generated during the four-day period from April 10 to 13.

April 10 recorded the highest revenue, amounting to Rs. 59,815,450, he added.

A total of 161,847 vehicles used the expressways on April 10.

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