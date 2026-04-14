State ceremony for anointing oil for Avurudu to be held in Kandy

The official state ceremony for the traditional oil-anointing ritual of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning (April 15) in Kandy.

In line with New Year customs and auspicious timings, the ceremony will be held at 6:55 a.m.

At the designated auspicious time, individuals are encouraged to wear green-colored attire, face the east, place neem (kohomba) leaves on their heads, and stand on kolon leaves and bathe after applying a mixture of neem leaves extract and oil.

The state ceremony for the oil-anointing ritual is scheduled to be held tomorrow at the Sri Maha Natha Devalaya premises within the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The event will be conducted under the guidance of the chief prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri chapters, with the participation of Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.