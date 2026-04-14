Cultural festival of Sinhala and Tamil New Year held in Gampaha

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year cultural festival, organized by the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, was held today (14) in Gampaha under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, with the performance of traditional auspicious customs and rituals.

In accordance with tradition, during the Punya Kalaya (inauspicious time), the Prime Minister visited the Medagama Sri Sunandarama Viharaya in Gampaha and participated in religious observances. She received blessings from Venerable Thunmodara Samitha Thero, a member of the Karaka Sangha Sabha of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya and the Chief Incumbent of the Medagama Sri Sunandarama Dharmaduta Piriven Viharaya, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

The traditional observances of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year cultural festival were held at the residence of Darshana Weerasinghe in Gampaha. Marking the auspicious time for commencing work, and upon the invitation of the host family, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya planted a sapling within the premises. Concurrently, Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Vijitha Herath also participated on this occasion.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister joined children in engaging in traditional folk games.

At the auspicious time for engaging work and educational activities, the Prime Minister participated with children in reading and writing, guiding them and symbolically marking the commitment to advancing the educational development of the nation’s children, the PMO noted.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other distinguished guests observed the traditional customs of exchanging greetings, transactions and gifts with the host family, and joined them for the sharing of the customary New Year meal.

Extending New Year greetings to all citizens, the Prime Minister expressed her gratitude to all Sri Lankans, both at home and abroad, for their contributions in overcoming and effectively managing the various challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi stated that the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival symbolizes renewal and purity, and reflects the energy of the sun. He also conveyed his wishes for a peaceful and prosperous New Year for all.

The occasion was attended by the Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning and Minister of Labour, Dr. Anil Jayantha; Deputy Minister of Labour, Mahinda Jayasinghe; Member of Parliament for the Gampaha District, Ruwan Mapalagama; along with the Gampaha District Secretary, Mayor, Divisional Secretaries, and a large number of government officials.