Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

April 14, 2026   08:16 pm

A total of four Indian fishermen from Rameswaram have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The group was arrested just hours before the commencement of the annual 61-day fishing ban.

According to Tamil Nadu fisheries officials, the fishermen had ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram fishing harbour and were engaged in fishing activities in the northern waters off Mannar when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours today (14).

The mechanised boat was also seized during the operation.

The Sri Lankan Navy confirmed that the arrested fishermen and the boat are being taken to the naval camp in Mannar for further legal proceedings.

Source: The New Indian Express
-- Agencies

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