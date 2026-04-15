Additional buses and trains to be deployed for those returning to Colombo

Based on the needs of passengers who travelled to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, steps have been taken to deploy additional buses to Colombo starting today (15), the National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced.

NTC Director of Operations Shereen Athukorala noted that necessary instructions have been given to all provincial transport authorities.

Meanwhile, since today is a regular working day, the Department of Railways says office trains will operate as usual.

The Spokesperson of the Department, Transport Superintendent Asanka Samarasinghe stated that additional trains will be deployed depending on passenger demand.