Additional buses and trains to be deployed for those returning to Colombo

Additional buses and trains to be deployed for those returning to Colombo

April 15, 2026   05:56 am

Based on the needs of passengers who travelled to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, steps have been taken to deploy additional buses to Colombo starting today (15), the National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced.

NTC Director of Operations Shereen Athukorala noted that necessary instructions have been given to all provincial transport authorities.

Meanwhile, since today is a regular working day, the Department of Railways says office trains will operate as usual.

The Spokesperson of the Department, Transport Superintendent Asanka Samarasinghe stated that additional trains will be deployed depending on passenger demand.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Aging Population; 2024 Census reveals demographic trends and socioeconomic impacts (English)

Sri Lanka's Aging Population; 2024 Census reveals demographic trends and socioeconomic impacts (English)

Sri Lanka's Aging Population; 2024 Census reveals demographic trends and socioeconomic impacts (English)

Sri Lankans ushered in Sinhala and Tamil New Year with customs and festivities across the country (English)

Sri Lankans ushered in Sinhala and Tamil New Year with customs and festivities across the country (English)

President welcomes New Year with residents of newly rebuilt home damaged by cyclone (English)

President welcomes New Year with residents of newly rebuilt home damaged by cyclone (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition lodges complaint with CID over alleged irregularities in the coal tender process (English)

Opposition lodges complaint with CID over alleged irregularities in the coal tender process (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year dawns tomorrow; Punya Kaalaya begins at 3:08 a.m. (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year dawns tomorrow; Punya Kaalaya begins at 3:08 a.m. (English)

Public flock to Pettah & Maharagama for last-minute shopping as Sri Lanka gears to usher in New Year (English)

Public flock to Pettah & Maharagama for last-minute shopping as Sri Lanka gears to usher in New Year (English)