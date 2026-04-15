Two dead, three missing in separate drowning incidents

Three brothers who went to bathe in the Mahaweli River, which flows through the Somawathiya Reserve in Serunuwara, have drowned and gone missing.

The incident occurred last evening (14), police stated. The victims are three brothers aged 24, 34 and 35, all residents of Mahindapura.

The three brothers went missing while bathing in the river along with their father and another sibling.

Search operations are being carried out by Sri Lanka Navy lifesaving officers and officers from the Serunuwara Police Station to locate the missing bodies.

Meanwhile, two more individuals have died by drowning in Habaraduwa.

The two individuals had gone to bathe at the Habaraduwa beach last evening and drowned, police stated. Although they were rescued by local residents and admitted to Kalugala Hospital, doctors confirmed that they had succumbed on admission.

The deceased were residents of Katunayake, aged 21 and 26.

Investigations have revealed that they had traveled from Katunayake on a leisure trip and met with the accident while bathing.

Habaraduwa Police are conducting further investigations.