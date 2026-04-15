President participates in New Year oil anointing ceremony in Kandy

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is participating in the official state ceremony for the traditional oil-anointing ritual of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in Kandy.

In line with New Year customs and auspicious timings, the ceremony will be held at 6:55 a.m.

At the designated auspicious time, individuals are encouraged to wear green-colored attire, face the east, place neem (kohomba) leaves on their heads, and stand on kolon leaves and bathe after applying a mixture of neem leaves extract and oil.

The state ceremony for the oil-anointing ritual is being held at the Sri Maha Natha Devalaya premises within the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The event is being held under the guidance of the chief prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri chapters, with the participation of a large crowd.