Donald Trump believes Iran war will end soon

President Donald Trump said the war with Iran is “close to over”, according to remarks from an interview with Maria Bartiromo set to air on Fox News.

“I think it’s almost over,” he told the US television station Fox News. He added: “I mean, the way I see it, it’s almost over.” Excerpts from the interview had already been broadcast in advance by Fox presenter Maria Bartiromo on the X platform.

If the US were to withdraw now, it would take Iran 20 years to rebuild the country, Trump said. “And we’re not done yet. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

The US President emphasized that he believed Iran was eager to make a deal.

-- Agencies