Man and woman killed in separate incidents; Unidentified body recovered in Anuradhapura

Two murders have been reported in Wellawaya and Payagala resulting in the deaths of a woman and a man, while another unidentified male body has also been recovered, police said.

In the first incident, a 32-year-old woman from Wellawaya was hacked to death in Netolagama, Wellawaya last evening (14).

Police stated that a complaint was received regarding the assault, after which officers rushed to the location and admitted the injured woman to hospital. However, medical officers confirmed that she had succumbed to her injuries upon admission.

Investigations have revealed that the murder was the result of a personal dispute between the victim and her partner. The suspect linked to the incident has fled the area, and Wellawaya Police are continuing further investigations to apprehend him.

In a separate incident, a 46-year-old man has been killed following a violent assault in Payagala.

Police said the incident occurred during a New Year party held at a residence in Viharakanda yesterday, where an altercation escalated into violence. The victim sustained severe head injuries after being struck with a wooden pole.

He was rushed to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital, where he later died. Police confirmed that the suspect involved in the assault has been arrested by the Payagala Police.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the body of an unidentified male has been recovered from the Nuwara Wewa in Anuradhapura.

Police said the discovery was made following a tip-off.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital, while Anuradhapura Police have launched further investigations to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death.