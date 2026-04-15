Government offices to remain open April 1517; Bus and train services resume after New Year holidays

Government offices to remain open April 1517; Bus and train services resume after New Year holidays

April 15, 2026   09:10 am

Government offices across the country will remain open as usual on April 15, 16, and 17, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has announced.

The Public Administration Ministry stated that public sector employees were granted only two days of leave, Monday and yesterday (14), in view of the Sinhala and Hindu New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that bus services resumed from this morning (15) to accommodate passengers returning to their workplaces after the festive season.

NTC Director of Operations Shereen Athukorala said that all provincial passenger transport authorities have been instructed accordingly to ensure the resumption of services.

In addition, the Department of Railways has confirmed that office train services will operate as scheduled today, as it is a normal working day.

Additional train services will be deployed based on passenger demand, the Department added.

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