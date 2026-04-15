Trump again hits out at Pope Leo and NATO in flurry of Truth Social posts

Trump again hits out at Pope Leo and NATO in flurry of Truth Social posts

April 15, 2026   09:33 am

Donald Trump has once again hit out at Pope Leo and NATO in a series of Truth Social posts. 

In the first, he asks for someone to “please tell Pope Leo... that for Iran to have a nuclear bomb is absolutely unacceptable” and claims Iran has killed “at least 42,000” protesters over the last two months.

 

In the second, he repeats his criticism of NATO, saying the alliance “wasn’t there for us, and they won’t be there for us in the future”.

 

Earlier this week, the US president accused the Pope of being “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy”, claiming that “if I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican”.

Pope Leo responded to Trump’s criticism, saying he will continue to speak out against war.

Trump also shared an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ, later deleting the post, claiming it was depicting him “as a doctor making people better”.

On NATO, Trump has repeatedly hit out at the alliance, accusing it of failing to support Washington during the Iran war.

He has threatened to pull the US out of the alliance, having previously said that “the USA needs nothing from NATO”.

Source: Sky News
--Agencies 

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