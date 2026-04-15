Gold prices in Sri Lanka rise by around Rs. 4,000

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have increased by around Rs. 4,000, Local market data indicates.

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Pettah Sea Street gold market rose to Rs. 369,900 this morning (15), from Rs. 366,200 recorded on April 11.

Meanwhile, traders at the Sea Street gold market state that the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which stood at Rs. 398,000 on Saturday, increased to Rs. 402,000 today.