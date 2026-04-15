President engages in religious observances in Kandy

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (15) visited the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, engaged in religious observances and received blessings for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Meanwhile, the State Oil-Anointing Ceremony for the New Year was held this morning (15) at the Sri Maha Natha Devalaya premises within the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

The ceremony was organised in accordance with traditional New Year customs through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Health and Mass Media and the Department of Ayurveda, under the guidance of the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters of the Siam Nikaya of the Maha Vihara tradition, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Following the religious rites, at the auspicious time of 6:55 a.m., the Anunayake Thera of the Malwathu Chapter, Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thera, ceremonially anointed oil on the President and those present.

Members of the Maha Sangha chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the President and the public.

Meanwhile, the President also engaged with members of the public who had gathered at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic premises for the oil-anointing ritual, engaging in friendly conversation and inquiring about their well-being. The public extended their New Year greetings to the President, the PMD noted.

Among those present were the Anunayake Theras of the Malwathu Chapter, Venerable Dr Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera and Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thera, and the Anunayake Theras of the Asgiri Chapter, Venerable Wendaruwe Upali Thera and Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Thera, along with members of the Karaka Sangha Sabhas of both Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters. Also in attendance were Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr Nalinda Jayatissa; Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Gamagedara Dissanayake; Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena; and the Governor of the Central Province, Professor S. B. S. Abeykoon, along with a number of government officials.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also visited the Malwathu Maha Vihara this morning (15) and called on the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Mahanayaka Thera of the Malwathu Chapter of the Siam Nikaya of the Maha Vihara tradition.

The President inquired after his well-being and engaged in a brief discussion.

On this occasion, the Venerable Thera chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the President and those present for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the PMD added.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, along with several others, was also present at the occasion.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also visited the Asgiri Maha Vihara this morning (15) and called on the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayaka Thera of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Nikaya of the Maha Vihara tradition.