Advisory issued for severe lightning

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura, and Kurunegala districts.

The advisory, issued at noon today (15), will be in effect until 11.00 p.m.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura, and Kurunegala districts after 1.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity.