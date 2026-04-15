Pakistan Navy ships TAIMUR and ASLAT conclude goodwill visit

Pakistan Navy ships TAIMUR and ASLAT conclude goodwill visit

April 15, 2026   12:48 pm

The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TAIMUR and ASLAT departed the island, following a two-day goodwill visit, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The visit was marked by professional engagement, including a formal meeting at the Western Naval Command Headquarters. During this session, Captain Niamat Saeed Khan, the Commanding Officer of PNS TAIMUR, and Captain Nadir Mateen Afridi, the Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT, held cordial discussions with the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jagath Kumara.

A key highlight of the visit was the participation of the two vessels in a bilateral naval exercise, LION STAR V, conducted alongside the Sri Lanka Navy.

Joint exercises of this nature serve as a vital opportunity for exchanging knowledge, skills, and operational experience, fostering synergy and interoperability with regional counterparts, to respond collectively to common maritime challenges within the Indian Ocean Region, the Navy added.

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