SLTB generates Rs. 1 bln revenue during New Year festive period

SLTB generates Rs. 1 bln revenue during New Year festive period

April 15, 2026   01:18 pm

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) generated an income of Rs. 1 billion within six days by providing special services during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season, according to its Chairman, Sajeewa Kanakarathna.

Speaking at a press conference held today (15), the SLTB Chairman stated that the revenue was generated through transportation services provided to the public traveling to their hometowns for the New Year.

Furthermore, Kanakarathna noted that on April 11, the SLTB generated Rs. 213 million, which is the highest single-day revenue in the board’s history.

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