36 road accidents and 35 assault cases reported to National Hospital over New Year period

A total of 36 road traffic accidents have been reported to the Colombo National Hospital during the New Year period on April 13 and 14, hospital sources said. Two individuals died as a result of these accidents.

Meanwhile, a total of 19 road accidents were reported on April 13, while 17 accidents were recorded on April 14, which coincided with the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Meanwhile, 35 assault-related incidents have also been reported during the same period.

Of these, 14 cases were reported on April 13, while 21 incidents were recorded between yesterday and this morning, hospital authorities stated.