Any attempts to force Iran to surrender are destined to fail: Iranian President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says any attempts by the US or Israel to force Iran to ‘‘surrender’‘ are ‘‘destined to fail and the Iranian nation will never accept such an approach’‘.

Speaking at a meeting with Tehran’s emergency service officials on Wednesday, Pezeshkian says Tehran is not looking for war or instability.

Instead, the president says ‘‘[Iran] has always stressed the need for constructive talks and interactions with various countries’‘.

His remarks, reported by Iranian media, come after Trump said US-Iran talks could restart in Pakistan ‘‘in the next two days’‘, but Tehran is yet to comment.

Source: BBC

--Agencies