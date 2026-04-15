Week-long water wastage reported in Meegoda after burst pipeline

Residents of the Udagewatta Road area in Meegoda say that a major water leak caused by a burst pipeline has been persisting for over a week, leading to considerable water wastage.

It is reported that the leak is occurring in a pipeline that distributes water from the Labugama–Kalatuwawa reservoir.

Residents further state that, as a result of the leak, several households have been without water for the past few days and that relevant authorities are yet to take any action despite being notified repeatedly.