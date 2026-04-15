Fuel prices will go down tremendously once war is settled, says Trump

US President Donald Trump says in an interview on Fox Business Network, that if you give Iran a nuclear weapon, ‘‘the world will be blown up’’.

He adds that once the war with Iran has been settled, gas prices will go down ‘‘tremendously’’, adding that electricity prices will decrease too.

Trump describes the Iran nuclear deal, signed in 2015, as the ‘‘worse deal ever made’’ - and says it gave the country a ‘‘short term path’’ to a nuclear weapon.

He adds that if the US did not bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities last year, the country would have used a nuclear weapon on Israel and its Middle East neighbours, as well as the US.

Trump says that after he heard reports that China was giving weapons to Iran, he wrote a letter to President Xi asking him not to.

Xi wrote Trump a letter back, ‘‘essentially’’ saying China isn’t doing that, Trump adds.

Source: BBC

--Agencies