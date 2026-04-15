IGP Public Relief Day cancelled for New Year holidays

IGP Public Relief Day cancelled for New Year holidays

April 15, 2026   05:03 pm

Sri Lanka Police have announced that the IGP Relief Day, held for the consideration of appeals submitted by police officers, as well as the ‘IGP Public Relief Day’, will not be conducted this week due to the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

Accordingly, the IGP Relief Day scheduled for tomorrow (16), which is intended to hear appeals from police officers, will not take place.

Furthermore, the Police stated that the IGP Public Relief Day, which was scheduled for the day after tomorrow (17), has also been cancelled.

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