Brother of Karandeniya Sudda arrested in India

The brother of notorious underworld figure ‘Karandeniya Sudda,’ the organized crime suspect known by the alias ‘Raju’, has been arrested in India, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The charges against Sobanahandi Jayalath de Silva, alias ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ and his brother Sobanahandi Sanath de Silva alias ‘Raju’ were filed in connection with the recent series of murders centered in the Southern Province.

Although ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ is identified as the leader of the criminal gang, police said that all assassination contracts received by him were allegedly carried out by his brother, ‘Raju.’

According to police, the suspect had previously served in the Police Special Task Force (STF) and later joined the Army Special Forces before deserting service and becoming involved in criminal activities.

The brother of the notorious underworld figure ‘Karandeniya Sudda,’ alias ‘Raju,’ is wanted in connection with over 15 murders and other criminal activities, including the murder of a doctor and the killing of former Police Inspector Balendrasinghe.

Accordingly, the police had obtained a ‘Red Notice’ against him and investigations revealed that he had fled to Dubai with his brother several years ago using a fake foreign passport.

However, the officials had received confidential information that he had arrived in India a few days ago and was preparing to flee from India with a visa to a European country.

Accordingly, Indian security forces have officially informed Sri Lankan authorities that ‘Raju’ was arrested on April 13 after coordinated intelligence sharing.

A team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is scheduled to depart for India tonight (15) or tomorrow (16) to facilitate the repatriation of the suspect to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, another suspect identified as Nuwan Dhanushka, who allegedly transported firearms for ‘Karandeniya Sudda,’ was arrested today by officers of the Galle District Crime Division.

The 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody while in possession of a pistol, police said.

Investigations have revealed that he had supplied firearms for several recent murders in the Southern Province and was allegedly paid Rs. 25,000 per case.

Further investigations are underway, police said.