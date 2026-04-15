Trump claims China has agreed not to provide weapons to Iran

Donald Trump has claimed that China has agreed not to provide weapons to Iran as reports circulate that Beijing has considered transferring arms.

Trump wrote in a social media post that China is ‘‘very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz.’’ He said, ‘‘They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.’’ He seemed to suggest the two are linked.

The president had told an interviewer on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping had denied sending weapons to Iran.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokespersons have repeatedly denied in recent days that the country is providing any form of military support to Iran.

China has long supported Iran’s ballistic missile program and backed it with dual-use industrial components that can be used for missile production, according to the US government.

Source: AP

--Agencies