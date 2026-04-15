Two bodies recovered after drowning incident in Mahaweli River

Two bodies have been recovered this afternoon (15) near the Verugal Aru Bridge on the Mahaweli River, where a father and his four sons were swept away while bathing.

The accident had occurred yesterday (14) when the father and his four sons had gone to bathe in the river and were caught in strong currents, resulting in a drowning incident.

However, the father and one son had managed to survive.

Accordingly, of the remaining three who went missing, the bodies of two individuals were recovered today after search operations.

The deceased have been identified as two brothers aged 35 and 34.

It is reported that the family, whose sons were employed in Colombo, had returned to their hometown for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, and the incident had occurred while they had gone to bathe together during the festive visit.