President meets Mahanayaka Thero of Sri Lanka Ramanna Nikaya

President meets Mahanayaka Thero of Sri Lanka Ramanna Nikaya

April 15, 2026   07:13 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called on the Most Venerable Aggamaha Pandita Makulewe Wimala Mahanayaka Thero of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Nikaya and engaged in a brief discussion.

The President visited the Sri Vidyavasa Pirivena Maha Vihara in Minuwangoda, Meerigama, where the Venerable Thero resides, this afternoon (15), and inquired after his well-being, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. 

On this occasion, the Venerable Thero chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the President for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the PMD stated. 

Venerable Makulewe Dhammarathana Thero, Members of Parliament for the Gampaha District Dharmapriya Wijesinghe and Chaminda Lalith Kumara, and Chairman of the Meerigama Pradeshiya Sabha Sumin Mahindalal, along with several others, were also present at the occasion.   

Meanwhile, the President also visited the Asgiri Maha Vihara this morning (15) and called on the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayaka Thero of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Nikaya and visited the Malwathu Maha Vihara to call on the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwathu Chapter of the Siam Nikaya.   

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