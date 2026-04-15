Iran says its continuing to exchange messages with US - Foreign Ministry

Iran says its continuing to exchange messages with US - Foreign Ministry

April 15, 2026   07:23 pm

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei says the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington is ‘‘continuing’’ with a Pakistani intermediary after talks failed on Sunday.

Baghaei said Iran’s position had been ‘‘clearly set out and repeated in subsequent contacts’’.

He added Iran is ‘‘most likely’’ to host a delegation from Pakistan today in a continuation of talks previously held in Islamabad that will include ‘‘detailed talks on the positions’’ of Iran and the US.

Baghaei rejected American claims about Iran pursuing nuclear weapons and insisted that Iran’s nuclear programme is ‘‘peaceful’’.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei said Iran ‘‘must be able to continue enrichment [of uranium] based on its needs’’ but ‘‘there is a possibility of dialogue about the type and level of enrichment’’.

The third round of nuclear negotiations over Iran’s long-debated nuclear programme happened between Iran and the US on 26 February, two days before the war started.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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