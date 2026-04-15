Pakistani delegation arrives in Tehran

A delegation from Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator in talks to end the war, has arrived in Tehran.

Among them are field marshal Asim Munir - who Trump has previously described as his ‘‘favourite’’ - and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to a statement from Pakistan’s UN mission.

Earlier, Iranian state media IRIB news agency said the delegation was going to convey a message from the US and plan a second round of talks. (The first round in Islamabad last weekend failed to yield a deal.)

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ‘‘to exchange views on the regional situation’’, according to his office.

Source: BBC

--Agencies