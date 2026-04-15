The Indonesian Navy’s sail training vessel KRI Bima Suci – 945 has arrived in Sri Lanka today (15).

The visit takes place under the ASEAN Plus Cadet Sail (APCS) – 2026 programme, with the participation of Indonesian naval cadet officers along with cadets from 26 foreign countries.

The vessel was ceremonially welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions at the Port of Colombo.

The sail ship KRI Bima Suci - 945 is commanded by Commander Sugeng Hariyanto.

During its stay in the country, Sri Lanka Navy trainees and naval personnel are scheduled to visit the vessel for observation purposes.

In addition, several programmes aimed at enhancing goodwill between the two navies will be held, while the visiting crew is also expected to tour a number of significant locations across the country.