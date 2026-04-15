Office train services back to normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced

Office train services back to normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced

April 15, 2026   09:12 pm

People who travelled to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year are now returning to Colombo and the suburbs.

Accordingly, the National Transport Commission (NTC) has deployed additional buses from today (15), operating under a special schedule based on passenger demand. 

The Director General of NTC Dr. Nilan Miranda stated that these services will continue until April 20, 2026. 

He further noted that if there is continued demand, transport arrangements will be extended beyond April 20 to facilitate transport of passengers heading back to Colombo and other major cities from outstation areas.

Meanwhile, the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) announced that approximately 50% of buses will be in operation tomorrow (16) across the island. Its President, Gemunu Wijeratne, stated that the decision was made due to a temporary drop in passenger numbers.        

‘‘Nearly 7,000 buses, including long-distance services, will be in operation. We expect to restore normal bus services by Friday (17). We also request passengers returning from their hometowns to arrive in Colombo early,’’ he said.

In addition, the Department of Railways confirmed that office train services will resume as usual from tomorrow (16). Railways Superintendent Asanka Samarasinghe stated that regular train operations will be carried out on key routes.

The Sagarika train from Beliatta will depart at 4:15 a.m. tomorrow (16) and on April 17, while return services from Colombo Fort will operate at the usual times. On April 18 and April 19, the train will depart from Beliatta at 8:20 a.m.

Trains such as Ruhunu Kumari and Galu Kumari from Matara will also operate as normal. Additionally, multiple early morning trains from Galle to Colombo Fort will run at regular intervals starting from 3:15 a.m.

Office train services from Mahawa, Ganewatta, Kurunegala, Rambukkana, and Polgahawela are also scheduled to operate as usual from tomorrow morning. 

Further, two trains from Chilaw, three from Avissawella, and one from Kosgama will arrive in Colombo in the morning and operate return office services in the evening.

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