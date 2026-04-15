Ten injured in multi-vehicle collision in Eheliyagoda

A road accident has been reported in Eheliyagoda after a car had lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles.

The incident had occurred at around 7.00 p.m. today (15), involving a motorcycle, three three-wheelers, and two cars that collided with each other following the initial impact.

Accordingly, approximately 10 individuals who sustained injuries in the accident have been admitted to the Eheliyagoda Hospital for treatment.