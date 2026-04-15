Online ticketing introduced for New Year return travel from Galle and Matara to Makumbura

Online ticketing introduced for New Year return travel from Galle and Matara to Makumbura

April 15, 2026   10:08 pm

Passengers returning to Colombo from Galle and Matara following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holiday period can now obtain bus tickets through an online reservation system, the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development announced.

Issuing a statement via social media, the Ministry noted that passengers are able to reserve their seats by scanning the QR code provided.

Additionally, tickets may be booked through the official website, http://www.busticket.gov.lk or by contacting the designated hotline on 011 200 1266, the Ministry further stated.

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