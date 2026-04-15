Nine killed in second Turkish school shooting in two days

At least eight students and one teacher have been killed and several others injured following a shooting at a school in southern Turkey, Interior Minister Mustafa Cifci has said.

The incident happened at Ayser Calik Secondary School in the Kahramanmaras area.

The attacker was also killed during the incident, local governor Mukerren Unluer said.

It comes a day after 16 people were injured after an ex-student opened fire at another high school, also in the south of the country, before killing himself.

Ciftci said 13 people were wounded, with six in critical condition.

The motive of Wednesday’s attack is not yet known and an investigation has been launched.

Turkish media reported that the attacker, believed to be a teenager, entered two classrooms and had five guns and seven magazines with him, which Unluer alleged belonged to his ex-police officer father.

The attacker’s father has since been detained by police, according to local media.

In video verified by the BBC people could be seen appearing to jump from the first floor windows of the school and run from the premises.

‘‘The sound of gunfire was very intense,’‘ a reporter for Turkish broadcaster NTV said, adding that there was ‘‘panic in front of the school’‘.

After news of the shooting broke, tearful parents gathered outside of the building.

Source: BBC

--Agencies