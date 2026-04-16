Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

April 16, 2026   06:57 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Uva and North-western provinces after 1.00 pm.

A few showers may occur in the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Puttalam district during the morning too.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northcentral and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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