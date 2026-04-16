Nine Chinese cybercrime suspects arrested at BIA

Nine Chinese cybercrime suspects arrested at BIA

April 16, 2026   08:47 am

A total of nine Chinese nationals were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayaka early this morning (16) while attempting to enter the country to allegedly engage in cybercrime-related activities.

A consignment of electronic communication equipment valued at Rs. 24,020,000 was also seized by airport customs officials, said Ada Derana reporter.

The group arrived at BIA at 12:25 a.m. today from Kunming in China, traveling on a China Eastern Airlines flight, MU-6912.

They were found in possession of 383 used mobile phones, 101 tablet computers, and 6 Wi-Fi routers, which had been concealed by taping them to their bodies and hiding them within their clothing.

The suspects are currently being detained by airport customs officials pending further investigation.

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