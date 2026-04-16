Auspicious time for commencing urgent duties falls tomorrow

April 16, 2026   09:20 am

The auspicious time for departing for urgent duties, as specified in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year auspicious time schedule (‘Nekath Seettuwa’), falls tomorrow (April 17).

According to the ‘Nekath Seettuwa’, individuals are advised to commence urgent duties at 5:38 a.m., dressed in golden-colored attire and ornaments.

The auspicious time for resuming regular employment is slated for Monday (April 20), at 6:27 a.m.

On this occasion, individuals should depart for work dressed in white-colored attire and ornaments, after consuming milk rice, while facing the direction of the South.

Alternatively, at 6:50 a.m. on the same day, individuals may leave for work dressed in pearl- or white-colored attire, after partaking in milk rice mixed with ghee and sesame, along with curd, ‘Aggala’, and other sweets, while facing the Eastern direction.

Meanwhile, the auspicious time for planting tree saplings falls on Thursday (April 23), at 9:01 a.m. The Nekath Seettuwa recommends that saplings be planted at this time while dressed in golden-colored attire and facing the North.

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