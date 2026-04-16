Chinese FM says reopening of Strait of Hormuz is a unanimous demand of international community

Chinese FM says reopening of Strait of Hormuz is a unanimous demand of international community

April 16, 2026   09:31 am

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was a unanimous demand from the international community.

Wang Yi told Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a phone call late Wednesday that Iran’s sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights should be respected as a littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz, but freedom of navigation and safety through the strait should be ensured.

“Working to resume normal passage of the strait is a unanimous call from the international community,” Wang was quoted as saying in a government statement.

Wang noted that the current situation had reached a critical juncture between war and peace and also said that the window of peace was opening .

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Wang Yi that his country was willing to continue to seek a rational and realistic solution through peaceful negotiations, the statement said.


Source: AP
--Agencies 

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