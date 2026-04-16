Private bus and train services to gradually normalize from today

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) has announced that steps will be taken to operate between 50% and 60% of the private bus fleet island-wide starting today (16).

Its Chairman, Gemunu Wijerathne, stated that private bus services are expected to return to normal operations by tomorrow (17).

He further noted that although yesterday (15) was a working day, there was a noticeable decline in commuter numbers, resulting in many buses operating with few or no passengers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Railways has indicated that measures are being implemented to increase the number of train services beginning today.

Department Transport Superintendent Asanka Samarasinghe stated that approximately 120 train journeys are scheduled to operate today.

Accordingly, office trains will operate as usual during the morning and evening peak hours.

He further added that special train services have been arranged for April 18 and 19. A special train departed for Matara at 6:10 a.m. today, with another scheduled to depart at 1:00 p.m. Additionally, several special train services from Matara are planned for the evening of April 19.