Legal action initiated against over 400 traders during festive season  PHIs

Legal action initiated against over 400 traders during festive season  PHIs

April 16, 2026   10:06 am

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) states that legal action has been initiated against more than 400 traders following island-wide inspections conducted in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The association’s Secretary, Chamil Muthukuda, stated that over 12,000 shops were inspected during nearly 2,000 raids carried out between April 1 and April 12.

He further noted that legal action was taken against these establishments for offenses including the sale of food under unsanitary conditions and the distribution of expired food items.

Muthukuda added that similar raids are scheduled to be conducted in the lead-up to the Vesak and Poson festivals.

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