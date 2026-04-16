Trump says talks between leaders of Israel and Lebanon will happen on Thursday

US president Donald Trump has said talks between the leaders of Israel and Lebanon “will happen” on Thursday.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said he is “trying to get a little breathing room” between the two countries.

It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly met with his security cabinet on Wednesday, and was expected to weigh up a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon - where the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah is based.

Hezbollah had earlier said a ceasefire could happen “soon”, while a senior US official reportedly said the US has not demanded a ceasefire but it “would welcome the end of hostilities in Lebanon”.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies