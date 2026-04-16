Six Chinese nationals arrested with smuggled cigarettes at BIA

Six Chinese nationals arrested with smuggled cigarettes at BIA

April 16, 2026   12:11 pm

A total of six Chinese nationals who illegally brought a consignment of cigarettes into the country have been arrested by Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The suspects, who arrived in the country on three flights early this morning (16), were taken into custody by officials of Airport Customs and the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs following inspections, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the inspection, a total of 75,900 cigarettes manufactured in China were discovered in their luggage.

The value of the seized consignment is reported to be Rs. 11,385,000.

Customs officials at BIA have launched further investigations into the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Derana-Dialog 'Rangiri Dambulu Soorya Mangalya' draws massive crowds in Dambulla (English)

Derana-Dialog 'Rangiri Dambulu Soorya Mangalya' draws massive crowds in Dambulla (English)

Customary anointing of oil for New Year performed at temples across the island (English)

Customary anointing of oil for New Year performed at temples across the island (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Aging Population; 2024 Census reveals demographic trends and socioeconomic impacts (English)

Sri Lanka's Aging Population; 2024 Census reveals demographic trends and socioeconomic impacts (English)

Sri Lankans ushered in Sinhala and Tamil New Year with customs and festivities across the country (English)

Sri Lankans ushered in Sinhala and Tamil New Year with customs and festivities across the country (English)

President welcomes New Year with residents of newly rebuilt home damaged by cyclone (English)

President welcomes New Year with residents of newly rebuilt home damaged by cyclone (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin