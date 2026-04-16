Six Chinese nationals arrested with smuggled cigarettes at BIA

A total of six Chinese nationals who illegally brought a consignment of cigarettes into the country have been arrested by Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The suspects, who arrived in the country on three flights early this morning (16), were taken into custody by officials of Airport Customs and the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs following inspections, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the inspection, a total of 75,900 cigarettes manufactured in China were discovered in their luggage.

The value of the seized consignment is reported to be Rs. 11,385,000.

Customs officials at BIA have launched further investigations into the suspects.