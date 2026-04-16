TIME releases list of 100 most influential people; Trump, Mamdani, Netanyahu among top leaders

TIME releases list of 100 most influential people; Trump, Mamdani, Netanyahu among top leaders

April 16, 2026   12:13 pm

TIME released its list of the ‘100 Most Influential People of 2026’ on Wednesday, naming Pope Leo, US President Donald Trump, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, among others.

The list included other global leaders like Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Canadian leader Canada Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Japan’s first woman Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Newly elected leaders from South Asia, Balen Shah of Nepal and Tarique Rahman of Bangladesh have also made it to the list.

Key US officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made it to the list.

See the full 2026 TIME100 list, tributes, videos and photos: here

Source: Hindustan Times
--Agencies 

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