44 dead in 42 road accidents reported during festive period: Police

44 dead in 42 road accidents reported during festive period: Police

April 16, 2026   01:13 pm

Sri Lanka Police reported a total of 42 road traffic accidents across the island between April 10 and 15, resulting in 44 fatalities.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic Control and Road Safety), W.P.J. Senadheera, stated that 19 accidents were recorded during the three festive days of April 13, 14, and 15, which also resulted in 19 deaths.

An analysis of the incidents by vehicle type shows that motorcycles accounted for the highest number, with 16 accidents. The remaining incidents involved four three-wheelers, four vans, two motor cars, two cab trucks, two bicycles, and one hit-and-run case.

The DIG further noted that, during the corresponding festive period in 2025, there were 25 accidents resulting in 26 deaths, indicating a reduction in both accidents and fatalities this year.

He also highlighted that driving under the influence of alcohol has been identified as the primary contributing factor in these road traffic accidents.

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