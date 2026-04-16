Police to seize vehicles with non-standard number plates

Sri Lanka Police have announced that vehicles fitted with number plates that do not comply with prescribed standards will be taken into police custody and produced before court.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic Control and Road Safety), W.P.J. Senadheera, during a press conference held today (16).

He noted that once such vehicles are taken into custody and presented before court, offenders will be subject to fines ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000 for using number plates that do not meet legal requirements.

The DIG further stated that although there had been delays in issuing number plates for new vehicles in recent months, the issue is expected to be resolved within the next few weeks. He added that the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has already informed vehicle owners of the correct specifications and proper installation of number plates.

According to the prescribed standards, the front number plate must display black letters and numbers on a white background, while the rear number plate must display black letters and numbers on a yellow background.

Police also highlighted an increase in vehicles operating with modified number plates in various colours and formats. They emphasized that such alterations hinder the identification of vehicles, particularly in cases involving accidents or criminal activities.